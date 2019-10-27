Why weren't Congressional Democrats briefed on the Baghdadi operation?

President Trump did not inform the "Gang of Eight" —which includes Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and Rep. Adam Schiff — of the U.S. raid which killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Instead, Trump only informed two members, Republican Senators Richard Burr and Lindsey Graham. NBC's Ken Dilanian explains that the law requires that the "Gang of Eight" be fully informed of anticipated intelligence activity, but that there is a loophole that Pres. Trump used to avoid disclosing information.