Weekends with Alex Witt 02/19/17

Who will lead Democrats in 2018, 2020?

Former Senior Advisor for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign Joel Benenson gives his opinion on Trump’s presidency and how the Democrats are reacting to it. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

