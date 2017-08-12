MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 08/12/17

White nationalist rally in Virginia, GOP official reacts

As violent clashes broke out in Charlottesville, Virginia between white nationalists and reported anti-fascists, the state's GOP chair John Whitbeck reacts the latest news. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

