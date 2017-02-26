Weekends with Alex Witt 02/26/17

What has Trump done so far and how can he make it better?

Publisher of the History News Network and an Associate Professor of History at George Mason University, Richard Shenkman reflects on the president’s first month in office and discusses what he hopes to hear during Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

