MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/22/17

Unknown territory: scope of the presidential pardon

Alex and her panel round up a series of accusations dispensed by President Trump on Twitter earlier this morning, and consider what he's trying to communicate about his administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside the White House communications shakeup
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
3 hours 3 min ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
18 hours 32 min ago
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
16 hours 33 min ago
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
1 day 1 hour ago
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated
3 hours 49 min ago
Can Trump sabotage the Russia probe?
Kushner revises financial disclosure after omissions
WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador
Maxine Waters: I'm shocked Sessions hasn't resigned

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL