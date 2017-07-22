MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/22/17

Unknown territory: scope of the presidential pardon

Alex and her panel round up a series of accusations dispensed by President Trump on Twitter earlier this morning, and consider what he's trying to communicate about his administration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Inside the White House communications shakeup
Scaramucci wasn't always on the Trump train
6 hours 5 min ago
Bipartisan Russia sanctions clear tough hurdle
3 hours 38 min ago
How far can Trump take his pardon power?
19 hours 6 min ago
Trump says Spicer's 'future is bright!'
17 hours 8 min ago
Farms hit by migrant labor crunch
Rep. Lieu: 'Kushner lied,' should be investigated
Can Trump sabotage the Russia probe?
Kushner revises financial disclosure after omissions
WaPo: Sessions discussed Trump campaign with Russian ambassador

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL