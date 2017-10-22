MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/22/17

U.S. mission in Niger remains fuzzy

A deadly ambush of four U.S. troops in Niger (as well as Nigerien soldiers) has renewed scrutiny of the American military presence in Africa. Former Navy SEAL Chris Fussell explains why these missions can be so dangerous. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

