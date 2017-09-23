MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/23/17

Trump sets North Korea in his sights with U.N. speech

How are the Trump administration's diplomats reacting to his fiery rhetoric at the UN General Assembly? NYT's Peter Baker reports on this and the latest on the Russia probe. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Fire football players who 'disrespect the flag'
12 hours 11 min ago
Manafort has history of working against U.S.
12 hours 53 min ago
McCain against Graham-Cassidy Obamacare repeal
15 hours 19 min ago
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days after election
11 hours 27 min ago
Feds inform 21 states they were targeted by Russian hackers
16 hours 17 min ago
Trump calls Russia investigation a hoax
Tom Price under investigation for charter jet scandal
Matthews: If GOP passes repeal, 21 million will blame them
Comey insider: Fmr. FBI Director 'very concerned' about Trump's behavior
Does America 'listen' less in age of Trump?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL