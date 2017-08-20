MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 08/20/17

Trump sags in poll; Bannon departs; Dick Gregory passes at 84

Roland Martin covers much ground: flagging poll numbers after an unfocused response from Pres. Trump to Charlottesville, the departure of Steve Bannon, and the death of a Civil Rights icon. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

