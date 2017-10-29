MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/29/17

Trump's weekend tweet-storm begs questions, and White House...

President Trump's lawyer Ty Cobb has asserted that the president's web-based accusations of Russian collusion with Clinton and the Democrats are not reactions to the coming indictment. Rep. Ted lieu calls that a lie. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

PR officials call for Whitefish contract to be canceled
31 min 1 sec ago
Mueller to serve indictment in Russia investigation
1 day 3 hours ago
Portman: GOP is still in 'pretty good shape'
Bertrand: Mueller indictment likely involves financial entanglements
59 min 59 sec ago
Holtzman on Trump: 'We saw this with Nixon'
1 hour 11 min ago
Figliuzzi: I worked for Mueller. He's not happy.
Billionaire's $10M ad campaign seeks to impeach Trump
Mueller probe reached out to ex-CIA director about Flynn
As Dems face midterms, where's the party unity?
Nunes revives debunked uranium 'scandal'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL