MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 11/11/17

Trump encounters Putin and leaders of the Asia-Pacific

President Trump is meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leaders of China, Japan, and Vietnam. Fmr. Ambassador Bill Richardson remarks on Trump's shifting tone with the leaders of these nations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Has the U.S. entered a new Cold War with North Korea?

