MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 11/04/17

Trump hits Russia probe, but can't recall meetings under scrutiny

Although President Trump has issued several opinions on Twitter about Bob Mueller's investigation, the President cannot recall meeting with a former advisor who pleaded guilty to the special counsel. Fmr. federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade discusses. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

