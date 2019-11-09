Tom Steyer speaks on campaign’s two recent aide controversies

A top Iowa aide to Democratic candidate Tom Steyer has resigned after the AP reported that he privately offered money to local politicians in exchange for endorsing Steyer’s 2020 bid. Steyer joins Alex Witt to discuss the headlines surrounding his campaign, including another controversy involving a South Carolina aide who resigned after he allegedly stole campaign data from Kamala Harris. Steyer claims an internal investigation was unable to reveal purposeful wrongdoing, but that the staffer resigned in an effort to protect the campaign.