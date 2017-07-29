MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/29/17

Senator Al Franken sits down with Alex Witt

Senator Al Franken, D-MN, comes in for a wide-ranging discussion about healthcare, testimony in the Russia probe, and his new book on the follies of running for office. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

