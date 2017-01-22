Weekends with Alex Witt 01/22/17

Senate pushes for closer look into cabinet picks

President Trump’s cabinet picks are facing scrutiny and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schummer is pushing for a closer examination of nominees. Former Governor of Pennsylvania Ed Rendell and Republican strategist Susan Del Percio join Alex Witt. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

