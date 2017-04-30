Weekends with Alex Witt 04/30/17

Schiff: House is investigating "tactics Russia used elsewhere"

Congressman Adam Schiff, ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, describes the various schemes Russia has used to interfere in the affairs of other countries. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

