MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/16/17

Republican congressman lays out path forward for DACA

As President Trump has given Congress the responsibility of finding a solution to the DACA program, Representative Jim Renacci argues why he thinks these DREAMERs deserve a path to citizenship. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

