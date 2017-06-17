MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 06/17/17
Rep. McSally: We cannot be "bystanders" in toxic environment
Congresswoman Martha McSally, R-AZ, calls for more level-headed discourse in the wake of a shooting that many are attributing to an acerbic culture of political division. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
