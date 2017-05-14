Weekends with Alex Witt 05/14/17

Rep. Garamendi: "This president is clearly obstructing justice"

Congressman John Garamendi, D-CA, asserts that President Trump firing his FBI director was improper and reeks of partisan obstruction. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

from NBC News and MSNBC

