Weekends with Alex Witt 01/08/17

President Obama to give farewell address Tuesday

Politico's Gabe Debenedetti and The Washington Post's Anne Gearan discuss what they expect to hear in the farewell speech and President Obama’s political involvement post-term. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Conway: Russia 'did not succeed' in swaying election
Sanders: I want to revitalize Democrats
7 hours 10 min ago
Putin resented Clinton for calling out his rigged election
1 day 18 hours ago
Graham and McCain urge Trump to sanction Russia
Defense Sec.: We haven't done enough for vets with PTSD
Investigating Trump's alleged mob ties
Maddow: Trump lied about intelligence report on Russia
Trump picks Dan Coats as director of national intelligence
Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts at inauguration
How Obama forged his own subtle path on race

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL