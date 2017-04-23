Weekends with Alex Witt 04/23/17

Out of the water, Michael Phelps is still making waves

Michael Phelps, the world's most decorated Olympian, discusses his new campaign to preserve one of Earth's scarcest resources: clean drinking water. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's approval rating slips to record lows
5 hours 34 min ago
Record number of Americans say g'vnt "should do more"
Trump win predictor pens guide to impeachment
5 hours 2 min ago
Pelosi: Border wall is "immoral, expensive, unwise"
Is the Democratic 'unity tour' tearing the party apart?
1 day 4 hours ago
Trump will hold rally instead of attending WHCD
Bill Nye: 'Science is political'
Rep. Lieu: 'Buy American Act' does nothing
Maddow: New Trump hire resurrects corruption questions
Chris Matthews on Trump's first 100 days: "It's an F so far"

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL