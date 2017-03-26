Weekends with Alex Witt 03/26/17

One woman’s silent struggle against the Holocaust

Director Niki Caro discusses her latest film, “The Zookeepers Wife,” which recalls the harrowing story of a Polish woman who rescued hundreds of Jews from certain death at the hands of the Nazis. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

