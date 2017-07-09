MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/09/17

North Korea: wild card in the U.S.-China relationship

Daily Beast columnist Gordon Chang discusses recent U.S. efforts to reign in Kim Jong-un and what kind of partner China's President Xi may be in these efforts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

