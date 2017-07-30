MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/30/17

Nixon-era congresswoman weighs limits of executive pardon

Former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman brings her involvement in the Watergate investigation to bear as she reacts to the idea that the president could pardon himself, or fire the special counsel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

