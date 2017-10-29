MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/29/17

Nixon-era congresswoman draws parallels to Trump

Former Congresswoman Elizabeth Holtzman recommended articles of impeachment against President Nixon. With Trump's reaction to the Russia probe, she sees uncanny similarities. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

PR officials call for Whitefish contract to be canceled
28 min 41 sec ago
Mueller to serve indictment in Russia investigation
1 day 3 hours ago
Portman: GOP is still in 'pretty good shape'
Bertrand: Mueller indictment likely involves financial entanglements
57 min 39 sec ago
Holtzman on Trump: 'We saw this with Nixon'
1 hour 8 min ago
Figliuzzi: I worked for Mueller. He's not happy.
Billionaire's $10M ad campaign seeks to impeach Trump
Mueller probe reached out to ex-CIA director about Flynn
As Dems face midterms, where's the party unity?
Nunes revives debunked uranium 'scandal'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL