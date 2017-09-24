MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/24/17

NFL protests sow wide divisions among fans and players

Responding to a critic of national anthem protests in the NFL, former football player Chris Kluwe decries intolerance of players taking the knee. William Rhoden, Chris Kluwe, and Bruce Levell debate. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NFL protests create schism for First Amendment supporters
1 day 1 hour ago
King: 'Insane' that Trump has time to attack NFL players
1 day 42 min ago
Mueller forges on with multi-layered Russia probe
1 day 1 hour ago
Watch Rev. Sharpton challenge Trump on his message to youth athletes
6 hours 19 min ago
One killed, eight wounded in church shooting in Tennessee
Stevie Wonder: 'I'm taking a knee for America'
Former NFL player: Trump 'detrimental' to American values
Sen. Collins has "serious reservations" over GOP's Obamacare repeal
As GOP healthcare repeal efforts stall, uncertain outcomes remain
Schumer: Statue of Liberty is our symbol, not 'damned' wall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL