MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 11/19/17

Mueller's Russia probe continues to ensnare Trump allies

Congressman Denny Heck, who sits on the House Intel Committee, just interviewed Glenn Simpson, whose company commissioned the infamous Russia dossier. Rep. Heck reports back on his closed-door session and predicts that heads will roll as the inquiry into Russia meddling powers on in Congress and the FBI. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why do Alabama evangelical voters support Roy Moore?
22 hours 34 min ago
Sen. Collins: Misconduct claims against Trump remain 'disturbing'
Could Roy Moore flip deep-red Alabama?
For Facts Sake: GOP tax myths
1 day 21 hours ago
Barber: Moore's Christian rhetoric is unbearably hypocritical
21 hours 44 min ago
Trump Panama project a magnet for dirty money
GOP tax plan: Nearly half of benefits go to top 1 percent
What's Mueller's next move in the Russia investigation?
Trump halts reversal on big-game trophy ban
Kushner failed to disclose outreach from Putin ally

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL