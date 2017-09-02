MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/02/17

Martin O'Malley reviews Trump's visit to storm-ravaged Texas

Alex Witt talks to Martin O'Malley about Trump's visits to Texas after Hurricane Harvey. We watch Trump interact with Houston residents displaced by the storm. Then, 2020? ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

