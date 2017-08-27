MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 08/27/17

Makeshift rescue teams transporting Harvey survivors

NBC's Maya Rodriguez interviews a man on the front lines of Harvey's devastating floods. He and others are bringing those trapped by the flood to shelter. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tillerson: Trump ‘speaks for himself’ on American values
4 hours 7 min ago
Kasich rules out 2020 presidential bid with Hickenlooper
Should 'explosive' Trump dossier be made public?
4 hours 20 min ago
Port Lavaca Mayor describes wreckage of Harvey
1 day 4 hours ago
FEMA Chief: Harvey damage 'is just the beginning'
1 day 1 hour ago
Kasich calls presidential pardon of Arpaio 'out of bounds'
Mueller seeks grand jury testimony from Manafort associates
Trump signs memo banning transgender troops
'No one is above the law': McCain reacts to Arpaio pardon
With a pen, Trump sends message to Mueller

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL