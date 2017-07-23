MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/23/17

Kushner finances and Trump allegations draw scrutiny

Rep. Jim Himes, D-CT, reacts to new disclosures from Jared Kushner and the possibility that Pres. Trump could fire the man investigating his associates in relation to his probe of Russian meddling. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Kushner faces questions Monday on Russia ties
How Trump is using the Clinton playbook
7 hours 38 min ago
Could President Trump pardon himself?
7 hours 9 min ago
Trump family finances hard to unravel
3 hours 50 min ago
Clinton-era memo could hurt Trump in Russia probe
4 hours 1 min ago
Sanders says his wife did nothing wrong. What's this about?
Voter fraud: Myth vs. reality
Lee: Ryan 'autocratic' over war authorization removal
Are Trump's speech patterns effective?
Inside the White House communications shakeup

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL