MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/22/17

John Kelly assails Rep. Wilson; Bush and Obama lay into Trump

Fierce denunciations have been tossed around this week among the White House, a congresswoman, former presidents and Pres. Trump himself. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries sizes up these disputes with Alex. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pelosi: John Kelly 'needs to set the record straight'
1 hour 32 min ago
Rep. Wilson: Niger will be 'Trump's Benghazi'
1 hour 4 min ago
Female senators reveal #MeToo stories
Schumer: All 48 Democrats support health care deal
Former presidents call for unity at hurricane aid concert
Trump to allow classified 'JFK files' to be released
Why are U.S. drug prices so high?
Carlson: Sex assault enablers must turn into allies
Astronaut Scott Kelly's stellar year in outer space
Who are Russian trolls and what do they want with us?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL