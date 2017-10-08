MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/08/17
Iran nuclear deal set to be scrapped over allies' objections
Pres. Trump is poised to decertify President Obama's signature agreement with Iran to limit their nuclear program, according to new reports. Rep. Adam Schiff argues this would harm American interests. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Rep. Schiff: "Terrible mistake" if Trump...
Rep. Schiff: Parts of dossier "consistent"...
Rep. Schiff: Trump treats war like T.V....
Peterson: NRA uses culture wars to "stoke...
Price: Some dossier allegations are "quite...
Mount: Trump suggests that U.S. is ...
Fmr. NOLA Mayor: Gun lobby has ...
Ralston: Law enforcement "puzzled" by...
Rep. Rooney: Republicans frustrated over...
Author of Trump dossier spoke to FBI,...
Rep. Titus after shooting: "We'll never go...
Trump to Chuck: Let's make a deal
Bertrand on Trump dossier allegations: ...
Rep. Gutierrez: Why do we need NRA's...
Harden: North Korea survives through...
Racial slurs hurled at Air Force cadets,...
Klingner: "We've been pulling our punches"...
Rep. Lieu: Kushner lied, needs to lose...
Rep. Dingell: My constituents are ...
Florida A.G. to residents: Report OJ...
Best of MSNBC
Mass AG sues Trump, calls birth control...
Report: Trump looks to replace Rex...
Media accesses PR roads FEMA won't drive
Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role
At the center of 2016's most intense weekend
How Americans overlooked the Russia hack
Exorbitant jet travel a Trump admin hallmark
'The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump': 27...
Trump says cryptically 'it's the calm...
Trump learned of Tillerson 'moron' report...
Russian anti-virus software eyed in NSA hack
Trump law helps mentally ill get guns
Exclusive: Mobile devices banned in West Wing
Exclusive: Steele open to Senate Intel meet
Ryan: Bump Stocks Clearly 'Something We...
How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal...
President Trump's Puerto Rico visit leaves...
Politics
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Mueller gets ready to interview Trump...
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Trump 'storm' remarks for our adversaries:...
NYT uncovers assault accusations against...
Trump's paper towel toss 'outright...
Momentum in Congress grows over bump stocks
US lost 33,000 jobs in September: jobs report
Former defense secretary criticizes Trump...
'Action is necessary,' senator weighs in...
Trump plans to decertify Iran agreement: WaPo
Woman tells VP to see more than Trump in...
Biden receives Brzezinski prize, tells...
Stocks riding 20-year-high help keep Trump...
Time asks if Vegas will change our gun debate
Some in GOP now talk 'bump stocks': Is it...
Trump continues tweets about Tillerson...
How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal...
Why senator is worried about morale in...
Carol Lee: We stand by our story on Tillerson
Steve Bannon is backing a familiar face in...
How Mark Zuckerberg can be transparent on...
Clarification on Wednesday sound bite
Rachel Maddow
Gun slaughter used to move Congress to action
Emails show Ivanka, Trump Jr. planning lies
Continued rain, money woes add to PR crisis
Mayor Cruz on Trump: Miscommunicator-in-chief
Las Vegas gunman had 12 'bump fire' stocks
Democrats push for action on gun safety laws
No explanation for deadly Las Vegas gunman
Where to donate blood for Las Vegas victims
First responders saved many from gunman
Senator Murphy looks for opening for gun laws
ISIS Las Vegas claim viewed with skepticism
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't...