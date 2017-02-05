Weekends with Alex Witt 02/05/17

International student’s view on Trump’s travel ban

Harvard University graduate student Ziad Reslan discusses his thoughts on the travel ban and the effects it has had on him. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

