Weekends with Alex Witt 01/22/17

Huge turnout for Women’s March

The Women’s March following the inauguration of President Trump brought out millions nationwide. Activist and speaker at Saturday’s event Raquel Willis talks about her reaction to the huge turnout and where the “movement” goes from here. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

