MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 11/12/17

GOP tax reform puts popular deductions in jeopardy

Congressman John Larson believes the current Republican tax plan will transfer wealth from the poor to the upper-classes. He lays out an argument for keeping the well-liked SALT deduction and expands on why he disapproves of the GOP proposal. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Why Alabama voters continue to support Roy Moore
Who does the NRA really answer to?
1 day 18 hours ago
Roy Moore: Allegations are completely false
19 hours 2 min ago
Lawrence: 'Trump was the Roy Moore of beauty pageants'
21 hours 45 min ago
Velshi & Ruhle: Tax reform isn't enough to help the poor
1 day 18 hours ago
Rather: There are signs of a new steadiness in America
How Moore allegations could impact evangelical voters
Will you pay more under the GOP tax plan?
Veterans Day tribute to Colonel Jack Jacobs
Has the U.S. entered a new Cold War with North Korea?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL