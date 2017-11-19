MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 11/19/17

GOP tax bill sidelines low-income taxpayers: Rep. Denny Heck

The House of Representatives just passed their version of a sweeping tax overhaul that makes major changes to deductions used by low-income earners. Congressman Denny Heck predicts that the wealthy will reap the majority of the bill's benefits. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

