MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 06/25/17

Garamendi: Senate took House bill and put "lipstick on the pig"

Congressman John Garamendi, D-CA, offers his take on the Senate Republicans' healthcare legislation, predicting that it will throw many of his constituents off of Medicaid. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

