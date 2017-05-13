Weekends with Alex Witt 05/13/17

Former CIA Director: "The problem begins with the pres. himself"

John McLaughlin was the acting director of the CIA and a veteran of that agency for 32 years. He joined Alex to compare cohesion within Pres. Trump's team to prior administrations'. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump bashes 'critics' in Liberty U commencement speech
Watch Sean Spicer defend Trump's tweets
13 hours 51 min ago
Was Liberty U letting Trump speak hypocritical?
4 hours 33 min ago
Financial crimes unit to help Trump-Russia investigation
17 hours 59 min ago
Rep. Lieu: Firing of Comey is obstruction of justice
4 hours 42 min ago
Rocky week puts pressure on White House press team
Fmr. special agent: FBI on an island in Trump admin.
Rep. Jeffries: Trump 'close to interfering' in criminal inquiry
Warren on Trump, Republicans: I wish they would do their jobs
Tur: Trump admin's message can mutate daily

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL