MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 08/13/17

For many, Trump statement on alt-right rally falls short

Reporters Jeremy Peters and John Harwood compare President Trump's frequent invocation of "Islamic extremism" with his hesitancy to use the words "white nationalism" to describe VA's alt-right rally. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump’s initial response to Charlottesville draws criticism
7 hours 17 min ago
Charlottesville mayor chides Trump after rally turns deadly
McMaster on Charlottesville: ‘Of course it was terrorism’
DOJ's response to Charlottesville: Is it enough?
6 hours 44 min ago
Has Trump's economic growth been 'unprecedented?'
2 days 2 hours ago
Report: Mueller seeks interviews with West Wing
Former undercover Nazi: Police inaction encourages white nationalists
Fmr. Breitbart consultant blames Trump & Bannon for racism
Video captures moment car plows into protesters
Conservative calls for Trump to denounce white nationalists

