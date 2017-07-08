MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/08/17

Fmr. RT anchor: Trump wishes he had as much power as Putin

Alyona Minkovski, a former anchor for the Kremlin-backed RT news channel, brings her knowledge of Russian politicking to cast President Trump and Putin's G-20 meeting as a psychological exchange. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ivanka 'briefly' fills Trump's seat at G-20 leaders' table
Fmr. RT anchor: Trump wishes he had Putin's power
2 hours 49 min ago
The rise to power of Vladimir Putin
19 hours 26 min ago
For Facts Sake: U.S. health care lags others
1 day 2 hours ago
Did Trump get played by Putin?
18 hours 2 min ago
Right wing appreciates Putin through guns, Christianity
Fmr. American spy: Putin 'trolled' Trump
GOP, White House plot 'urgent blitz' for repeal votes
Trump met Putin, but what happened at the meeting?
Fmr. intel attorney: Trump has 'damaged' U.S. reputation

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL