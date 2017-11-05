MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 11/05/17

Fmr. Gov. Martin O'Malley: Democrats wasting energy by...

Fmr. Gov. Martin O'Malley said if he was the Democratic nominee he would have been able to beat Pres. Donald Trump in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller has enough evidence to bring charges in Flynn investigation
56 min 49 sec ago
Brazile considered replacing Clinton with Biden
21 hours 41 min ago
Sen. Rand Paul assaulted by man at his home: police
Will Trump attempt to fire Mueller?
20 hours 44 min ago
Bernie Sanders camp: The fix was in against us
RNC accused of ignoring Russia scandal
Did Russia tempt Trump camp with Clinton emails?
House Intel picks up speed on Russia probe
Velshi: Repealing estate tax won't benefit middle class
Bertrand: Trump admin has selective memory of Papadopoulos

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL