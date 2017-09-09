MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 09/09/17

Fmr. FEMA head: Average family will get about $6,000 to rebuild

Former FEMA Administrator Craig Fugate describes how families can only receive at most about $34,000 from FEMA, and on average $6,000, in order to repair their homes after a natural disaster. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

