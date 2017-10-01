MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/01/17

Florida A.G.: Report OJ Simpson if you see him drinking

FL Attorney General Pam Bondi describes why she doesn't want newly released OK Simpson moving to her state. She asks Florida residents to report Simpson if they catch him drinking, a parole violation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

