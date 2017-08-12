MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 08/12/17

Ethics lawyer compares Charlottesville to Nazi-era Germany

Richard Painter, Bush's W.H. ethics lawyer, lays the blame for white nationalist demonstrations on Donald Trump and Steve Bannon, accusing them of encouraging the alt-right to come out in the open. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Rare look at books may explain Trump's fear

