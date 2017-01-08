Weekends with Alex Witt 01/08/17

Donald Trump denies Russia involvement with election

President-elect Trump has not admitted to Russia interfering, but this is not Russia’s first involvement with an election. Former President of Georgia and opponent of Vladimir Putin Mikheil Saakashvili discusses how Russia also tampered with elections in Georgia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

