Weekends with Alex Witt 04/30/17

Donald Trump, back in his element

Trump biographer Marc Fisher observes how President Trump appeared eager to try out his old campaign rhetoric once more at a Pennsylvania rally, surrounded by a crowd of his most stalwart supporters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

VP Pence: Tax plan may increase deficit
Rep. Schiff: "Day 101 looks a lot like Day 1"
3 hours 17 min ago
Trump slams the media in campaign-style 100 day rally
19 hours 14 min ago
Holder: Trump admin pulling back on right to vote
7 hours 5 min ago
Russian pro-democracy movement resists Putin
1 day 17 hours ago
NBC News: Trump team did vet Flynn, hired him anyway
Joy: Trump has faced 100 days of resistance
100 days in, POTUS misses his old life
Rep. Jeffries: Trump's left 'a graveyard of broken promises'
Moore on Trump: ‘I want the 6-year-old off the highway’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL