Dem congressman: Would anyone be surprised if Bolton got U.S. into Iran war over 'very, very questionable intelligence?'07:42
Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) joins Alex Witt to discuss the escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran, including his concern that the U.S. is heading toward a war with Iran following the Trump administration’s conclusion that Iran attacked oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Quigley also weighs in on President Trump backtracking after saying he’d consider listening to foreign governments offering campaign help.