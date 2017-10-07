MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 10/07/17

Congressman Rooney reacts to busy week for White House

Alex and Rep. Francis Rooney discuss a new AP poll showing waning support for President Trump, a reported phone call between Trump and Chuck Schumer, and a brewing scandal for Rex Tillerson. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to Schumer: Let's make a deal
4 hours 56 min ago
Trump's presidential empathy tested in PR, LV
17 hours 27 min ago
Rep. Lewis: It's time for Congress to 'be brave' on guns
6 hours 47 min ago
The economic toll of gun violence in the U.S.
1 day 1 hour ago
Ivanka and Don Jr. were once investigated for fraud
6 hours 14 min ago
Ryan: 'We're sticking with the Constitution' on gun control
Report: Manafort looked to capitalize on Trump role with oligarch
Maddow: How America overlooked the Russia hack
Lin-Manuel Miranda: Trump response to Puerto Rico 'jaw-dropping'
New charter jet scandals rock Trump's cabinet

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL