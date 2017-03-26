Weekends with Alex Witt 03/26/17

Can we take Trump advisers’ statements at face value?

White House correspondent for POLITICO Tara Palmeri and New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters reconcile Reince Priebus’s public statements with what their sources disclose about White House dysfunction. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

