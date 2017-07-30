MSNBC Live with Alex Witt 07/30/17
Can a tweet jeopardize U.S. foreign policy?
Congresswoman Karen Bass, D-CA, argues that President Trump's use of Twitter sows chaos among our allies in already volatile regions that depend on our support. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
